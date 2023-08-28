Winners and Losers: Dylan Mulvaney wins Streamy Award. Bud Light caves to right wing on supporting LGBTQ people after marketing for decades (as interpreted by machine learning ai)

A Night to Remember:

Dylan Mulvaney, the prominent TikTok star and actress, took the title of Breakout Creator at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

The Acceptance Speech:

Mulvaney lightened the mood by referencing a past Bud Light controversy. “I'm gonna go have a beer and I love ya,” she declared. The competition was fierce, with Mulvaney up against other notable nominees including Jake Shane, Alix Earle, Keith Lee, and Drew Afualo.

A Call to Action:



During her acceptance speech, Mulvaney made a call to action. “People often underestimate us,” she said, as covered by Variety. She further encouraged the audience to use their reach and influence to promote anti-hate messages.

The Journey So Far:

Mulvaney's win comes after a meteoric rise on TikTok, where she has amassed 10.6 million followers and 478 million likes. Earlier this year, she was part of a Bud Light partnership that drew support and insane controversy, sparking a wave of hateful commentary among conservative social media personalities after .

More on Towleroad about Dylan Mulvaney and Streamy Awards 2023: