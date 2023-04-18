Sir Elton John wants to celebrate retirement with Antarctic holiday

Sir Elton John wants to celebrate his retirement by holidaying in the Antarctic.

The ‘Rocket Man’ singer, 76, is on the last stretch of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, which will wrap up in the UK at Glastonbury on 25 June before a final gig in Sweden on 8 July, and his husband David Furnish, 60, said he wants to join him and their children Zachary, 12, and Elijah, 10, on an icy trip.

David said in a chat with ‘Your Money Map’: “There are places I’d like to travel and take the boys. I have a real fascination and love of India… and our sons both want to go to the Antarctic, and Elton wants to go as well.

“I have no idea how to get there. Or what you do when you get there. But it’s something that we can all do together, which is great.”

David added about their retirement plans Elton wants to take their kids to see his beloved Watford football team play “as long as they win”, and says their eldest boy has other travels plans for them.

He said: “(Zachary) has turned into a real fishing aficionado and he has already gone online and identified the best fishing places in the world.

“He wants to go to Costa Rica, Hawaii and salmon fishing in the north of Scotland.”

Elton earlier this month paid an emotional tribute to his fans as he nears the end of his final tour in Britain.

He as playing to a sellout 20,000 crowd at the O2 Arena in London when he said his lifelong songwriting partner Bernie Taupin was there and while pointing to a fan waving a banner that said she had been to more than 100 of his gigs, said: “I wanted to thank you all for the support which you have shown me throughout my career. It means so much.”