Billy Porter set to co-write, co-produce and star in James Baldwin biopic

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Billy Porter’s dream role of playing writer James Baldwin has turned into reality. The Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner has been tapped to co-write, co-produce and star in an upcoming biopic about the cultural icon for Allen Media Group Motion Pictures. The film will be based on the 1994 book “James Baldwin: A Biography,” written by David Leeming. The University of Connecticut emeritus English professor was an assistant and friend of the trailblazing scribe for 25 years. Porter will team up with frequent collaborator Dan McCabe on the script. Baldwin was an openly gay, African Ame…

