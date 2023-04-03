Swimming-Swim England updates transgender policy with ‘open’ category

Published by

Reuters UK

LONDON (Reuters) – Swim England announced an updated transgender and non-binary policy on Monday with a ‘female’ category restricted to athletes with a declared birth sex of female and a new ‘open’ category for everyone else. The national governing body for swimming in England said the policy, which comes into effect in September, would apply to its swimming, artistic swimming, diving and water polo competitions. The ‘open’ category will be for those with a birth sex of male, trans or non-binary competitors. The policy also allows athletes to self-ID in low-level unlicensed, or recreational, e…

