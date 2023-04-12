Watch: Missouri Republican defends letting parents marry off 12-year-old kids

Published by
Raw Story
Raw Story
Missouri State Sen. Mike Moon (R) this week defended the rights of parents to marry off children as young as 12 years old. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Moon made the remarks during a contentious debate over banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors in which Democratic State Rep. Peter Meredith accused him of hypocrisy for supporting the bill despite positioning himself as a champion of parents’ rights. “I’ve heard you talk about parents’ rights to raise their kids how they want,” argued Meredith. “In fact, I just double-checked, you voted no on making it illegal for kids…