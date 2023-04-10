Writer and trans activist Rachel Pollack dies aged 77

Published by

Award-winning author and trans activist Rachel Pollack has died aged 77. The writer was a leading authority on tarot and the occult, and a comic-book writer who created the first mainstream transgender superhero. She first found success in 1971 with her short story ‘Pandora’s Bust’, which was published in Michael Moorcock’s seminal new wave magazine New Worlds. Pollack transitioned soon afterwards. She was an incredibly prolific writer, publishing numerous non-fiction works including many on tarot, as well as publishing seven novels and four collections of short stories, including ‘Unquenchabl…

