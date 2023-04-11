Don Lemon Caught On Camera Dissing Comedian Jon Stewart In Off-Mic Remark

mega

Almost two months after Don Lemon dissed Nikki Haley, he is now coming for Jon Stewart.

The TV personality, 57, showed a clip of the comedian, 60, interviewing U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, where Stewart commented how wasteful the budget is.

“I can’t figure out how $850 billion to a department means that the rank and file still have to be on food stamps. To me, that’s f****** corruption,” Stewart replied after Hicks challenged him.

The video of the interview stayed on the screen, but the audio cut out, then Lemon could be heard talking to his co-hosts about the situation.

“He gets a lot of leeway with the comedian thing, though,” Lemon said before attempting to recover from the awkward moment.

Lemon insisted that Stewart is much more than a comedian, which he repeated multiple times.

Of course, people couldn’t help but weigh in on Lemon’s comments.

One person wrote, “Ha, Jon Stewart as a comedian/activist has done more to change our country for the positive than @donlemon could ever dream of,” while another said, “He’s an angry resentful insecure gay man that hates women.”

A third person added, “Good grief, what is going to be coming out of his mouth next.”

As OK! previously reported, the CNN star’s past behavior was exposed whenVariety revealed he called one of his producers fat to her face and mocked Nancy Grace on-air.

“That was the beginning of when you knew that Don was kind of volatile and didn’t say good things about women,” an insider said of the Grace incident.

Lemon has also angered his colleagues with his “diva-like behavior,” as he would skip editorial calls, show up late to the newsroom or exhibit disengaged behavior.

Things got worse in 2009 when Anderson Cooper and Lemon covered Michael Jackson‘s memorial from inside. However, Cooper ended up getting more airtime, leading Lemon to become jealous.

“That led to a come-to-Jesus moment,” a senior executive spilled. “Don was told, ‘Look, you’ve got to address your behavior. Your performance as a reporter is great. It’s your behavior that’s gotta improve. It’s what’s going to derail you if you’re not careful.’”