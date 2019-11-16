Celine Dion Has Settled the ‘Titanic’ Door Debate: WATCH

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked Celine Dion, as an authority on Titanic, to comment on one of the movie’s longstanding debates: was there enough room on that door for both Rose and Jack?

Said Dion: “First of all, if you look closely [at] the picture, Rose is maybe dead or totally frozen, and she’s not quite all there, okay? Second of all, he doesn’t need an invitation. Come on, baby! Make himself comfortable. Jump in. You know? And then who did not think about this guy who is in the middle of the frozen ocean and that maybe all his body is so frozen that he didn’t have the strength to…”

And because no Celine interview is complete without a musical number, well…