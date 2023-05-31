Chick-fil-A on the Chopping Block: Conservatives Call for Boycott Over Fast Food Restaurant’s Diversity and Inclusion Policy

mega

Popular fast food franchise Chick-fil-A faced backlash from conservative customers after the restaurant’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policy went viral online, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Conservatives rallied against the restaurant’s slogan to “Eat Mor Chikin” and called for a boycott, making Chick-fil-A the next major brand to land on the culture war chopping block.

mega

Chick-fil-A joined Bud Light, Nike and Target, on the ever-growing list of companies that conservatives have found issue with. Bud Light and Nike were slammed for partnering with influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman, on sponsored social media posts.

Most recently, Target employees were being harassed by customers who were outraged over the retailer’s annual Pride collection, which celebrated the LGBTQ+ community during the month of June.

Despite Chick-fil-A’s well-known dedication to its founder’s conservative Christian values, loyal consumers took to social media to condemn the fast food joint over a DEI employment policy.

mega

“Everything good must come to an end,” read a tweet from Citizens for Renewing America executive chairman Wade Miller. “Here @ChickfilA is stating it’s [sic] commitment to systemic racism, sexism, and discrimination. I cannot support such a thing.”

Miller’s tweet included a link to Chick-fil-A’s website, where their DEI policy was listed.

“One of our core values at Chick-fil-A, Inc. is that we are better together,” the fast food restaurant’s website stated. “When we combine our unique backgrounds and experiences with a culture of belonging, we can discover new ways to strengthen the quality of care we deliver: to customers, to the communities we serve and to the world.”

mega

While the restaurant’s statement did not specially call out “systematic racism,” Miller and his supporters suggested that a sinister message was there, if one read between the lines.

When asked if he read Chick-fil-A’s full statement, Miller bizarrely responded, “It’s the sanitized version of DEI. To affirm DEI, whether reluctantly or not, is to affirm systemic racism, sexism, and discrimination.”

mega

Despite criticism, Miller’s post sparked a visceral reaction from supporters, who vowed to never eat the famous chicken sandwich again.

“Ya, they are dead to me. You either stick to your principals or you conform. Guess we now know where they stand,” read one tweet in response to Miller’s post.

Another chimed in that, “We don’t need fast-food anyway,” while others cried that Chick-fil-A had “caved to the woke mob.”