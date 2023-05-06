CNN’s Anderson Cooper Faces Backlash After Not Recognizing Prince George: ‘They Know So Little Yet Talk So Much’

Published by

While commentating for CNN's coverage of King Charles' coronation on Saturday, May 6, Anderson Cooper made a gaffe regarding Prince George. "We haven't seen George, but he may be somewhere else," Anderson said, after he commented on how Prince William, 40, Kate Middleton, 41, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, had arrived at Westminster Abbey. The 55-year-old was quickly corrected by a Btitish cohost, who clarified that Prince George was already been seen completing his Page of Honor duties. "He's holding the robes," they told Cooper.

