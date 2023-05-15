Damage Control: Justin Timberlake ‘Desperate’ for Advance Copy of Ex Britney Spears’ Tell-All Before It Hits the Shelves

Will / MEGA; Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Justin Timberlake is hell-bent on getting an advance copy of Britney Spears‘ juicy tell-all after the pop star signed a $15 million deal to spill secrets about her life and meteoric rise to fame, insiders close to the former NSYNC hitmaker claimed.

Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com learned that Spears’ memoir hit a roadblock and was shockingly delayed over concerns from some A-listers who are worried about what the songstress will share with the world in what is anticipated to be a best-seller.

It’s unknown exactly which of her fellow celebrities’ concerns led to her book being pushed back, but one source close to the situation claimed Timberlake could be one of them.

“Justin’s future is literally in the hands of Britney,” tattled an insider about their whirlwind romance which spanned from early 1999 until 2002. “She knows everything.”

“Justin is apologetic and trying to get hold of the manuscript before anyone else does,” the source added. “He has a PR war room set up, but they can’t do anything until they read what she has to say.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a Timberlake rep for comment.

The US Sun reported on Sunday that publisher, Simon & Schuster, was already starting to feel the heat even though an official release date has not been announced.

“There are a lot of nervous A-listers,” an insider told the outlet. “Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney.”

It was claimed Spears will leave no stone unturned within the pages, sharing never-before-heard details about her brief fling with actor Colin Farrell in 2003.

Sources claim she wrote about a tacky gift he sent her after their romance fizzled, a bumper sticker that allegedly read, “Honk If You’ve Slept With Colin Farrell.”

Farrell has yet to confirm or deny the claims.

An insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively there has “not been this much secrecy around a book since Prince Harry‘s memoir.” And that’s not all. It’s claimed “there’s no way Justin’s going to get an advance copy — unless Britney sends him one.”