DeSantis signs bills aimed at transgender care, pronouns, drag shows

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of bills on Wednesday taking aim at transgender treatments for minors, pronouns in schools, bathroom use and keeping children out of drag shows. “We are not doing the pronoun Olympics in Florida,” DeSantis said during an event at a Christian school in Tampa. “It’s not happening here.” He spoke at a lectern with a sign that read, “Let Kids Be Kids.” LGBTQ advocates dubbed the measures the “slate of hate,” calling it the most extensive package of anti-LGBTQ legislation passed in one legislative session in Florida’s history. “This is an all-out attack on freedom….

