Dee Snider dropped from SF Pride lineup for supporting transphobic tweet by Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley

Published by

New York Daily News

Dee Snider has been dropped from the lineup of San Francisco’s official LGBTQ Pride festivities after the Twisted Sister founding member expressed support for a “transphobic statement” shared on social media by fellow ‘80s rocker Paul Stanley of Kiss. The announcement came just as the organization was getting ready to reveal that a Twisted Sister classic would be featured prominently during the city’s 53rd annual rainbow-powered celebration — one of the nation’s largest Pride events. “San Francisco Pride was on the cusp of announcing Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as the unofficial…

Read More