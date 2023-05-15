Faye Marsay supports ‘authentic casting’

Faye Marsay thinks authentic casting is “super important”.

The 36-year-old actress – who starred in the 2014 comedy-drama film ‘Pride’ – admits that the debate over straight actors’ entitlement to portray LGBTQ characters is “tricky”.

She told The Independent: “I do think that authentic casting is super important. Because those are lived experiences and there are groups of people who might not get the parts they want by virtue of who they are and what their sexuality or their orientation is.

“I don’t think it’s [necessarily] this or that. But equal opportunity to explore those roles – certainly for people who were overlooked due to their sexual orientation – I think we need to be mindful of that.”

‘Pride’ centred on a group of lesbian and gay activists who raised money to support families affected by the miners’ strike in the UK in the 1980s.

Faye suggested that the movie, and its themes, remain as relevant now as they did in 2014.

She explained: “I think it’s tricky, because the culture we’re in right now is very polarised. The algorithm is strong. So people are only seeing what their beliefs are.”

The actress bemoaned the influence of social media platforms, suggesting that algorithms serve up content that their users will agree with.

Faye – who also starred in the 2017 war drama film ‘Darkest Hour’ – said: “I believe that’s how an algorithm [works]. But like I said, I’m a rubbish millennial.”

Meanwhile, Faye previously confessed that she felt a “massive responsibility” while making ‘Pride’.

The film star told Den of Geek: “I make myself not well sometimes, because I just want to be good at it, and I want people to enjoy it. When I’m working, I’m not saving anyone’s life or anything like that, but it becomes a massive responsibility.”