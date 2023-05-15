Colton Underwood marries Jordan C Brown in three-day ceremony: ‘We wanted to break norms!’

Colton Underwood has married Jordan C Brown.

‘The Bachelor’ contestant, 31, who got engaged to the political strategist, 40, in February after they met at a party in Los Angeles in April 2021, held a three-day celebration for 200 guests at the luxury Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley on Saturday. (13.05.23)

Colton told People ahead of the ceremony: “The day of our ceremony, we have a disco-themed pool party. It’s going to be a fun wedding, I’ll say that!”

The couple wore custom Tom Ford suits, with Colton going for one in deep green, while his husband chose blue.

Jordan added: “We wanted trees around and sunshine. It was really important for us to get married outside.”

A choir and orchestra performed as guests made their way to see the pair say “I do” in front of a photo display.

Colton, who came out as gay on ‘Good Morning America’ in 2021, said: “One thing that’s really important to both of us is that we’ve created this, we’re calling it ‘our loving walk’.

“It’s inspired from a coffee table book that I was gifted after I came out called ‘Loving’ and it’s images of men in love throughout history. “We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort.

“Next to them will be love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden or they had to send in secret.”

The pair walked hand in hand down the aisle and exchanged personal vows and rings before celebrating with friends and family at the reception, with Colton saying: “We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like.

“And for the entire weekend, we recognise that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special.”

The couple arranged for Stanford University’s artistic swimming team to perform in the pool as everyone exited the ceremony, and the couple shared their first dance to ‘The Good Ones’ by Gabby Barrett.

Colton said: “I’ve never been more sure about something. He has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him.”