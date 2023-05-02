Half of trans and nonbinary youth in the US ‘seriously considered’ suicide in the past year: survey

Published by

New York Daily News

About half of young trans and nonbinary youth in the U.S. seriously contemplated suicide in the past year, as a record-breaking number of bills restricting the rights of LGBTQ people — especially transgender youth — are enacted in state legislatures across the country. Overall, about four in 10 LGBTQ young people, ages 13 to 24, reported they “seriously considered” taking their lives in the past year, with transgender and nonbinary people reporting even higher rates than their peers. Nearly two in 10 actually attempted suicide. That’s according to the fifth annual survey on the mental health o…

Read More