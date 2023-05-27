Jane Fonda Claims Robert Redford ‘Didn’t Like Kissing’ Her in Movies: ‘He Just Has an Issue With Women’

mega

Despite playing Robert Redford‘s love interest in a handful of movies, Jane Fonda believes the actor despised filming physical scenes with her.

The Grace & Frankie alum made the confession while at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, May 26.

“He did not like to kiss. I never said anything [to him about it]. And he’s always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault,” the actress recalled of working with Redford. “He’s a very good person. He just has an issue with women.”

Making matters worse, Fonda, 85, admitted she “was in love with” the Oscar winner, 86.

Eventually, the Barbarella lead realized she wasn’t the one to blame for his attitude.

“The last movie I made with him was six years ago. What was I, about 80 years old or something like that. And I finally knew I had grown up,” she said. “When he would come on the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn’t my fault.”

Despite the awkwardness, the actress insisted they “always had a good time” together.

Fonda has been spilling quite a few tales from her storied past, revealing on the May 15 episode of of Watch What Happens Live that she once saw “skinny” Michael Jackson in the buff!

“He came and visited me when we were shooting On Golden Pond, and I had a little cottage right on the lake, and it was a beautiful, moonlit night,” the mom-of-three said, noting the singer asked her to go skinny-dipping.

“I think because he knew he was going to die young and I would talk about him being naked,” she joked of the situation.

On that same WWHL episode, the star confessed she saw Swedish actress Greta Garbo naked as well.

“I have stories for you, kid,” she teased to host Andy Cohen. “We don’t have time!”

