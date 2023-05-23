Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia, 18, Becomes a Playboy Bunny After Parents’ Explosive Split

mega;@claudiamconway/instagram

Within mere months of becoming an adult, Claudia Conway has already entered an adult-only industry.

The daughter of former Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway and her ex-husband, George Conway, officially made her debut as a Playboy Bunny, the lifestyle and entertainment magazine revealed on Tuesday, May 23.

“Introducing your newest Bunny: @claudiamconway,” Playboy’s Instagram account stated alongside a seductive photo of Claudia.

“See her exclusive content, only on @PlayboyCenterfold,” the message noted regarding how to find Claudia’s footage, which currently features 11 racy photos of the blonde beauty — all of which can currently be accessed for free.

Even more alluring images of Claudia can be purchased for as little as $5, while the most expensive option is available for $99.

Playboy, founded by Hugh Hefner, additionally released a statement about their surprising addition to their family, stating: “Claudia Conway is one of many women who have found freedom, autonomy, and major financial success on our creator platform.”

“We welcome her and support her choices,” the announcement concluded.

Social media users were thrown off by the teenager’s career path, as it drastically differs from her mother’s prominent status in politics.

“This is so gross… she’s BARELY 18,” one critic commented, as another hater added, “Lmao this is f****** nonsense.”

Others were excited for Claudia’s newest endeavor, as one admirer expressed, “Brb cancelling my impact membership so i can subscribe @claudiamconway.”

Claudia’s role at Playboy comes just two months after her parents’ shockingly ended their 22-year marriage.

Claudia recently expressed her anger with people interested in her mom and dad’s divorce via a Twitter statement on Monday, May 1.

“What is with you guys and your obscure fascination with other people’s marriages?” she asked. “My parents’ business is not a political talking point fyi.”

“I love both of my parents equally fyi and think that their business should be handled offline and in the privacy of their own homes. There is no need for people to spin stories and twist words for exploitation and attention. That’s all. Peace and love always!! Sending everyone healing energy today,” Claudia concluded at the time.