Lady Gaga Fans Think Pop Star Looks Completely Unrecognizable in New Video: ‘Am I Crazy?’

Is that Lady Gaga?

The “Shallow” singer took to TikTok on Wednesday, May 17, to share a clip promoting her makeup line. However, fans were alarmed, as they seemed to think it was not Gaga herself featured in the video.

“These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD @HausLabs (Grrrrrrr…I’m wearing maple matte ),” the pop sensation captioned the short clip of herself whirling around in a black tank top to the song “Princess Diana” by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

“This might not be lady gaga?? am i crazy,” one fan speculated, while a second person noted that she looked like another famous artist, “Miley Cyrus cosplaying as Lady Gaga.” A third user noted, “She looks like somebody who kinda looks like lady Gaga,” and another added, “My mind is fighting over deciding whether this is Miley Cyrus or Lady Gaga.”

Despite the online chatter, one person pointed out that the American Horror Story actress’ appearance has changed for a new role. “She lost weight for her role in joker 2 and the video is mirrored, y’all are so quick to judge,” the user claimed.

Gaga has been hard at work on the upcoming action film after nabbing the role from Margot Robbie — who was not thrilled about losing out on the project. “Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” an insider spilled exclusively to OK!.

“Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” a source continued. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting someone who get the most press attention.”

Other Tinsletown insiders have not been thrilled with the casting decision either. “This might be a ‘happy’ day for Lady Gaga, but it isn’t for Hollywood,” one top publicist said. “Next Nicole Kidman will be replaced by Kim Kardashian.”