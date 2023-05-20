Leyna Bloom Is Astounding in Black Designer Gown at 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue Launch Party

Published by

SI Swim

By Cara O’Bleness Leyna Bloom sure knows how to work a room, and the SI Swimsuit model did just that at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday night. The three-time franchise star hit Friday’s red carpet event in Hollywood, Fla., and absolutely dazzled in a black form-fitting gown by Lia Stublla. The gorgeous number featured a single off-the-shoulder strap and a hip-high slit on one leg. Stylist Margot Zamet paired the monochromatic look with gold earrings and an incredible pair of black-and-gold heels. Bloom returns to the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue after her historic cover in …

Read More