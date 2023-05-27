Los Angeles Dodgers Announce ‘Christian Faith and Family Day’

Published by

The Street

By Tom Bemis The Los Angeles Dodgers have been caught up in a PR nightmare in recent weeks. The team first invited, then disinvited, then re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to attend its 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16. DON’T MISS: Elon Musk Scores a Big Win The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a human rights group dedicated to achieving equality for the LQBTQ+ community. They’ve been credited for helping raise both awareness and finances to help with causes such as AIDS awareness and gender equality. However, their means of action have been described as anti-Christian…

Read More