Louisiana the latest state to advance ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Published by

Raw Story

The Louisiana House on Tuesday advanced its own “Don’t Say Gay” bill, a measure that would ban teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity statewide in K-12 public schools, The Times-Picayune reports. HB466 passed 67-28 in a mostly party-line vote. The Times-Picayune’s Chris Granger reports that the measure “would ban school employees and presenters from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom ‘in a manner that deviates from state content standards or curricula’ or during extracurricular activities.” The bill would also ban school employees from dis…

Read More