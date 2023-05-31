Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon starts her day with spliff and cup of tea

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon starts her day with a spliff and cup of tea.

The 26-year-old model added she has smoked marijuana since childhood, when she would sneak onto the roof of her Queen of Pop mum’s house to light up.

She said in a cover interview for The Face magazine: when asked what the first thing she does when she wakes in the morning: “I make a London fog tea. (Earl Grey with vanilla and steamed milk.)”

When she was told by the interviewer she actually looks at her phone first, Lourdes admitted: “Oh, well, yeah, I look at my phone! Obviously that’s what everyone does, and it’s such a bad habit.

“OK, I look on my phone, I make my Earl Grey and I have my spliff.”

She added about her childhood: “I would sneak up to the roof to smoke a spliff, but I wouldn’t sneak out.”

But Lourdes insisted she wasn’t that rebellious, and when asked if she ever had a curfew, added: “There was no curfew to be had because there was no going out.”

She said she did not start going out until her Cuban actor dad Carlos Leon, 56, “would let me go hang out with my friends sometimes on the weekends”.

Lourdes added: “But I really wouldn’t consider that going out. I never went to a club until I was 19, 20 years old. I was in Michigan for a year, then I came back to New York, and that’s when I started to step out.”

The model, who is a rising singer and last year released her debut EP ‘Go’ added one of her favourite artists is Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke.

She said about the 54-year-old: “There’s something about Thom Yorke that makes me go crazy, I just don’t understand it.

“I’ve always felt this way, since I was young – he’s so beautifully scatter brained in a way where you’re like, ‘Where the f*** did that come from?’

“And then it all ends up making sense once the whole song is together. He literally will go from storytelling – writing about something very specific – to just using random words and sentences and stringing them together. I’m obsessed with him.”