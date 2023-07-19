‘I’ve cried so many times when I meet young trans kids!’ Kim Petras reveals how fans move her to tears

Published by

Kim Petras cries when she meets her trans fans. The ‘Heart to Break' singer, 25, underwent gender confirmation surgery at the age of 16, making her one of the youngest people to undergo the process, and says she is moved to tears when others look up to her. She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “I've cried so many times when I meet young trans kids and they look up to me, and I just know that that means the world to them and so that makes it worth it, for sure.” Kim added about being accepted by music royalty including Madonna, 64, who mouthed to her “go get it b****” when she this year became …

