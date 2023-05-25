Missouri AG calls on Kansas City police to enforce trans care ban that chief says outside jurisdiction

Published by

The Kansas City Star

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Wednesday urged the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners to enforce a ban on gender-affirming care for minors passed by Missouri lawmakers this month. But Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves has already said that the ban, which has not yet been signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, does not include criminal penalties and would be outside of the police’s jurisdiction. Bailey, in a letter to the board Wednesday, said his demand comes after the Kansas City Council approved a resolution to declare the city a sanctuary for people see…

Read More