Who is Ron DeSantis, the Florida man running for president?

Published by

Al-Araby

Ron DeSantis, who comes from a state known for Disneyworld, a diverse population and a thriving gay scene, has staked his political career on fighting the very things that characterise Florida. He announced his bid on Wednesday at a botched event with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, whose October 2022 takeover of the social media platform has spawned a proliferation of hate speech, including some of Musk’s own tweets, or what the tech billionaire had described as standing up to the “woke agenda”. As DeSantis passed a series of restrictive legislation garnering him popularity with his conservative base,…

Read More