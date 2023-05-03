Phallic-Shaped Iceberg Photo Goes Viral — and It Was Taken by a Man From The Town ‘Dildo’

Published by
Knewz
Knewz
Talk about being just the tip of the iceberg. A photo on social media has triggered a frenzy, and the fact that it was snapped by a man from an island town named Dildo, is just the tip of the iceberg, literally. Ken Pretty was gazing out to sea when a tall cylindrical iceberg drifted past. At first, he wasn’t sure, so he sent his drone out for a closer inspection and was able to confirm that it did in fact have an uncanny resemblance to a human penis. The runaway iceberg was reported to be at least 30 feet tall, and when Pretty posted it to social media, it was quickly named the “dickie berg.”…