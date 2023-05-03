Prison Blues: Savannah Chrisley Reveals Parents Todd & Julie Haven’t Spoken Once Since Going to Jail 4 Months Ago

MEGA

Julie Chrisley is having a hard time being away from her husband, Todd, and their faithful family, as she and her lover are only months in to their seven and 12-year respective prison sentences.

During the Monday, May 1, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, the couple’s daughter, Savannah, revealed her mom and dad have not spoken since they surrendered themselves to police on Tuesday, January 17, after convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also charged with a count of wire fraud.

“I don’t think there’s a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad,” the 25-year-old — who was granted full custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, while her parents are behind bars — confessed. (Chloe is the biological daughter of Todd and Julie’s son Kyle, however, the grandparents legally adopted her in 2016.

“They don’t get to talk. So we’re like, what, four months in, almost, and being together almost 30 years and not going a day without speaking, to now going on four months is a lot,” Savannah continued of her mom’s struggles in prison, specifically regarding the zero contact between her and Todd.

“She actually sent me 30 to 40 days’ worth of letters. It was just like her daily diary, journal,” the Growing Up Chrisley star added of Julie. “I’ll eventually put them out, read them at some point to give people updates on how they are doing and what was going through their minds.”

As for how Savannah has been handling everything, the media personally admitted: “It’s tough.”

“It was a lot to read. It was tough to see the accounts of her day and things she’s scared of or nervous about. Just, all the thoughts that go through her mind and not having my dad with her, that’s the biggest thing,” she explained.

Savannah found a silver lining in the difficult time, which is that she’s able to hug her parents and spend up to seven hours with them at a time without having to speak through a glass divider.

“As sucky as the situation is, you have to find a win or else there’s gonna be no way to get through the day,” she explained.

Todd remains locked up at minimum security prison camp FPC Pensacola in Florida, while Julie is serving her sentence at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.