Andy Cohen Admits Further Plastic Surgery Discussions Were Cut From ‘KUWTK’ Reunion Special: ‘People Would Be Really Surprised’

Andy Cohen is telling all of the behind-the-scenes secrets from the 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion.

While appearing on the Tuesday, May 30, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the media mogul spilled the tea on the conversations he had with the famous family that never made it to air.

“I will say that there was so much more — if there could ever be a director’s cut or my cut, I think people would be really surprised,” Cohen told Amanda Hirsch of the unseen footage from their sit down. “We had very frank conversations about plastic surgery.”

“There was a moment where I was grilling Kim [Kardashian] and she was being really PC,” the Watch What Happens Live host explained. “She finally said, ‘Look we’re not going to use this but I’m going to tell you right now,’ and she gave it to me straight. It was something about her former friend or someone who was not apart of her circle.”

Cohen went on to say that The Kardashians stars have ownership of the footage and always have approval over the final cut — therefore, the videos will never see the light of day.

Still, the Bravo boss did question the ladies during the special about the work they have or haven’t had. “Everyone says, ‘Oh, my gosh she’s had her third face transplant!’ But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia,” Khloé Kardashian said while shouting out her doctor.

“Everyone gets so upset, like why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview [who’s] ever asked me about my nose,” the Good American co-founder told Cohen. “I’ve done, sure, injections – not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

“When the show first started, I was very secure, very secure,” she continued of why she changed her appearance. “Then, during the first couple seasons I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then, I had a good run of being secure. Then, recently I’ve become now insecure again. So I guess it just goes up and down.”