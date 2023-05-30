Ross Mathews Is on a Mission to Bring Back Fun and Spread Positivity

Days Inn

Ross Mathew‘s radiant energy has spread joy around the country for over two decades. The media personality used kindness and generosity as core principles throughout his professional journey, and his partnership with Days Inn is a reflection of that. The television host and the hotel chain launched the “complimentary” mirror, and guests will be able to hear Ross’ bubbly vocals giving them a pep talk as they get ready to start their day.

“I’m so thrilled about this partnership with Days Inn, and they know that I am all about making people smile, whether it’s on the Drew Barrymore Show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, my live tour going all over the country or my over 20 years on television,” Mathews exclusively tells OK!. “It’s really what it’s about is just making the world a better place.”

“They came up with this idea to have this compliment mirror in some Days Inn across the country,” the author explains. “When you go in, you can press a little button and it’s my voice giving you a funny little compliment.”

In the spirit of uplifting people, Mathews reflected on the cultural significance of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Shortly after the show finished filming, the state of Tennessee made public drag performances illegal, and the LGBTQ community continues to experience various inequalities. Despite the increase in legislation, Mathews is proud of the show’s impact and influence.

“I think this season was one of our highest rated ever,” the Chelsea Lately alum said. “It was trending all over Twitter, and the stories we told I just think were so beautiful. These queens are extraordinary and they get to use the platform, which is ginormous. Even if you’re the first queen eliminated, you will have a career for the rest of your life touring because of the fan base.”

“It’s really about putting something intensely good out into the world. And, you know, that’s sort of a through-line with everything I’m trying to do. You see it with the Drew Barrymore Show as well,” the red carpet correspondent admits. “Drew always says we’re a bright spot, not a blind spot. We know that there are difficulties out there in the world, but we are choosing to curate this emotion right now.”

Mathews stressed the importance of advocating and supporting LGBT issues on and off the camera. “These are my people, this is my heart, this is my soul, and I think the more they know us, the more they see us, the more they’ll love us,” he passionately says. “That is just what I think. Now is not the time to take our foot off the gas.”

“Now is the time to just be who we are and show them how full we are as human beings and how much we are alike as opposed to how different we are,” the writer adds.

As fans of Mathews continue to watch his various projects or use his specialty-looking glass, they can also see him live at one of his upcoming comedy shows. “My tour is called ‘I Got You, Girl,’ because I think now more than ever we need each other. We’ve learned that we got to take care of one another,” the podcaster says. “I think fun is what we need right now. I want to shut the door on the outside world and I want to have fun again!”