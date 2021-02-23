Ross Mathews Announces He’s Engaged: WATCH

Ross Mathews is getting married. Mathews, a TV personality and judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, made the announcement on social media and an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Wrote Mathews on Instagram with a photo of his fiancé, Dr. Wellington Garcia, whom he met about a year ago: “Fiancé, you stay! 💍 I am so proud to announce that after over a year together – navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts – the smartest, funniest and kindest man I’ve ever met said, “Yes!” Dr. García, I love you. A lifetime of adventure awaits. 🥰”

“He’s an educator, and he’s hilarious, and he’s the smartest person I ever met,” said Mathews to Barrymore. “You know, Beyonce says ‘if you like it then you shoulda put a ring on it.’ Well, I did.”