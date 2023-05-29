Ted Cruz condemns Uganda’s ‘horrific’ anti-LGBTQ law – and gets backlash from some followers

Published by

Raw Story

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday got pushback from some of his followers after he condemned a newly passed law in Uganda that makes homosexuality a crime that is punishable by death. Writing on Twitter, Cruz, who has long been an opponent of LGBTQ rights in the United States, argued that executing people simply for being gay was far too extreme. “This Uganda law is horrific and wrong,” he wrote. “Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ is grotesque and an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human righ…

