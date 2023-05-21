Ted Cruz announces probe into Bud Light’s partnership with trans influencer, repeatedly misgenders her

Published by

New York Daily News

Two Republican senators have opened an investigation into the relationship between Bud Light and trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, adding fuel to a wave of transphobic hate sparked by a short video shared on her Instagram account in early April. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee are accusing Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch of marketing beer to teenagers by partnering up with the 26-year-old TikTok star. Mulvaney, a social media superstar with nearly 11 million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million on Twitter, became the subject of much anti-trans hate after partnering up wi…

Read More