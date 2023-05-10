West Virginia coach Bob Huggins won’t be fired for homophobic slur, fined $1M

Published by

New York Daily News

West Virginia University basketball coach Bob Huggins will not be fired despite using a homophobic slur during a radio interview but will take a $1 million cut to his salary. Huggins, 69, called Xavier basketball fans “Catholic f–s” on the radio Monday while speaking with Cincinnati, Ohio station 700 WLW. Rather than letting him go, West Virginia hit Huggins with a “significant suspension” and a $1 million pay cut, ESPN reported Wednesday. He’ll also have to undergo sensitivity training. Before taking the West Virginia job in 2007, Huggins coached at the University of Cincinnati for 16 years….

