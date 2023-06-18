West Virginia’s Bob Huggins Expected to Resign After DUI Arrest, per Report

Published by

Sports Illustrated

By Patrick Andres West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is expected to resign in the wake of his arrest for driving under the influence in Pittsburgh Friday evening, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. Huggins, 69, was observed blocking traffic in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny West neighborhood and pulled over, per a police report. He failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody. The arrest added to an offseason filled with negative headlines for Huggins. On May 8, Huggins referred to [Xavier fans](https://www.si.com/college/2023/05/08/west-virginia-bob-huggins-anti-lgbtq-slur-xavier-fans) as…

Read More