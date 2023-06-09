2023 Tony Awards predictions: Who will win vs. who should win

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — It looks like this year’s Tony Awards will be a trifle tricky to predict. The annual celebration of Broadway’s best shows is set to be unscripted due to a writers strike, promising a song-and-dance-heavy ceremony that could go off the rails in all the right — or wrong — ways. Plus, it’s hard to say who will be taking home the trophies. Many fields, including the coveted best musical category, appeared to be up for grabs entering the weekend. But that’s not stopping us from making some calls on who will win the biggest awards, and who deserves them. Best Musical Will win: “ Kimberly …

Read More