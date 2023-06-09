Garth Brooks vows to serve Bud Light at his new Nashville bar

Published by

Raw Story

Country music star Garth Brooks is sticking by Bud Light amid the backlash over its LGBTQ-themed marketing, saying that his new Nashville bar will be serving the brand. “Yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer,” Brooks told Billboard Magazine. “We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.” Bud Light came under attack after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year – with many conservatives vowing to boycott the beer…

