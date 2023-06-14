Bare-Faced Madonna Poses With Natural Hair During Her ‘Only Day Off’ as Singer’s World Tour Begins Next Month: Photo

Madonna is enjoying the short amount of down time she has left before she kicks off her world tour on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver.

On Sunday, June 11, the “Material Girl” singer shared a selfie to her Instagram Story, where she highlighted her natural hair and rare makeup-free face with her followers.

@madonna/Instagram

“When you know your only day off isn’t really a day off,” Madonna, 64, wrote across a photo of herself pouting her lips at the camera.

The “Like a Virgin” vocalist appeared to have recently washed her hair, as it fell in wet curls around her face.

@madonna/Instagram

Madonna’s rare flaunt of her natural features comes after the award-winning artist has faced months of backlash for her “unrecognizable” appearance.

The mom-of-six was blasted on social media for her “botched” plastic surgery following her attendance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

After receiving incessant backlash, Madonna released a lengthy statement expressing her hurt feelings.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in,” the pop star wrote regarding criticism about her cosmetically-enhanced facial features. “A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous. I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”

@madonna/Instagram

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” Madonna added.

“I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior, pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy and Most of all enjoying my life,” her message concluded.

Madonna’s world tour, titled The Celebration Tour, will surely highlight the singer’s famed raunchy persona as she performs four decades of her award-winning music.