Britney Spears ‘Already Toned’ Down Her Tell-All Book ‘a Few Times,’ Says Insider: Pop Star Is ‘Annoyed at All the Delays’

mega

Though Britney Spears‘ tell-all memoir has been put on hold, publishers are hopeful the juicy tome will be released by the end of the year.

“Initial delays involved internal attorneys combing through everything and sending back edits, and another round of delays came from certain people she’s worked with and family. But publishers are working through it,” an insider revealed, adding that the pop star, 41, is making it clear she wants certain things out in the world.

“Britney’s already toned down the book a few times and isn’t willing to tone it down further,” the insider continued, confessing that there are a slew of A-listers mentioned. “Britney’s annoyed by all the new delays and wants the book out ASAP.”

mega

As OK! previously reported, a source told The Sun that the “Toxic” songstress discusses her “flings with two massive Hollywood stars.”

“Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers,” the insider claimed of the blonde beauty, who previously dated Justin Timberlake, Jason Trawick, Kevin Federline and more. “Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.”

The book, which will cover he controversial conservatorship, her marriage to Sam Asghari and other topics fans desperately want to know about, will hopefully drop sooner than later.

“Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight,” the insider dished. “There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever.”

The insider added, “Britney lived her life in the public eye but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar, including some massive film star names and people from the music world. She has wanted to go all out with this book and tell her truth, and that’s what has people worried.”

mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Us Weekly spoke with the first source.