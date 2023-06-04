Tom Cruise ‘Would Love to Meet Someone Special’ After 3 Divorces: ‘He Believes the Right Girl Is Out There’

mega

Tom Cruise is back on the prowl!

The three-time divorced movie star has reportedly been in search of a new woman after being single for about a year.

“Tom would love to meet that someone special,” an insider shared. “He emphatically believes the right girl is out there.”

Prior to his recent break up with Hayley Atwell in June 2022, the Top Gun alum was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. The star shares his adopted children Connor and Isabella with Kidman, and his biological daughter Suri with Holmes.

It was reported that The Outsiders alum has staffers “audition” his potential girlfriends. Back in the ’00s, Holmes allegedly “won” the try-out leading to their nuptials.

As OK! recently reported, Cruise made it clear he has started to play the field again after he was seen flirting with Shakira at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Although, the insider also shared that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was not interested in Cruise’s advances.

According to the source, the 46-year-old musician was “begging him to stop flirting with her” at the event. The father-of-three was allegedly “giddy” after running into Shakira at the May 7 race. The pair have met before, but were never previously romantically linked.

“He came away convinced they had a real connection they needed to build on,” the source said, while noting the Colombian vocalist was simply being polite.

After their run-in, the 60-year-old sent the singer a bouquet of flowers as he gushed over their “chemistry,” though another insider revealed it was “too much” for the mom-of-two.

“She doesn’t want to embarrass or upset him, but there’s no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly,” the source said. “She’s flattered but not interested.”

While Cruise has been in search of his next wife, Shakira seems to be focused on her children’s wellbeing as the family recently moved to Miami so she can more effectively co-parent with ex Gerard Piqué.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness,” she explained about her recent move. “Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow.”

