Carly Rae Jepsen ‘has always been attracted to shy men’ — New Song LISTEN

Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 

has always been attracted to “the quieter person in the room”. The 37-year-old singer has opened up about the inspiration behind her single ‘Shy Boy', which centres on her attraction to men whose secrets remain “hidden behind closed doors”. She told the BBC: “I've always been attracted to the quieter person in the room. “The one who has all the secrets that are hidden behind closed doors and, as you get to know them, they become more fascinating. Unlike, say, the loudest person at the party.” Carly has likened ‘Shy Boy' to some of her early pop hits. The ‘Call Me Maybe' hitmak…

