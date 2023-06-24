Fame and success is tenuous, says Natasha Lyonne

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Natasha Lyonne thinks her fame and success is “tenuous”. The 44-year-old actress has enjoyed significant success during her career, starring in movies such as ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ and the ‘American Pie’ franchise – but Natasha believes that her recent run of success remains very fragile. Speaking to The Independent, the actress explained: “I can no longer claim outsider status. I claimed it for so long, but reality is reality, you know … that’s over now. “I know how special all of this is, but having been on the other side of it, I also know how tenuous it is, too. “In the …

