Danny Westneat: We’re going back in time on LGBTQ+ equality

Published by
The Seattle Times

Maybe the story of the Sammamish, Washington, planning commissioner was a one-off. Perhaps it was just an aberrant eruption of homophobia, made more bizarre because it came right after a dry discussion on stormwater codes. But that planning commissioner sure sounded comfortable, during a public meeting no less, spewing his beliefs that “LGBT people” are “promoting diseases,” and that Pride month is an “infestation into the minds of our kids in schools.” I wonder where this unknown planning commissioner got all that? As the news has reported, Wassim Fayed was a commissioner on the Sammamish pla…

