South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Says America ‘Can't Shop at Target Anymore' Because the Store is 'Fundamentally Tearing Down This Country' After 'Tuck-friendly' Swimwear Debacle

Published by

Knewz

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has spoken out against Target and urged Americans to stop shopping at the retail chain after she accused it of “fundamentally tearing down this country.” When she appeared on FOX News to discuss the company’s support for an Indigenous organization that calls for the cessation of Mount Rushmore, she also posed the question: “What do they have to gain from dividing America?” In addition to Noem’s criticisms, the American retail giant with over 1,900 stores nationwide, has been facing broadscale backlash from various groups for supporting certain movements includ…

Read More