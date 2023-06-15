Did UAE ban Spider-Man 2 movie over transgender Gwen Stacy?

Published by

Al-Araby

The United Arab Emirates and several other Arab nations will not screen Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, Vox Cinemas said on Thursday without explanation, amid debate online and among regional movie fans about the animated film’s treatment of transgender themes. The film, a sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, was released on June 2 in the United States and was set for a June 22 release in the Gulf region. However, Vox, a subsidiary of retail conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, said in response to a query via Facebook Messenger that the movie would not be…

Read More