Why do straight women kiss at parties? Motivations for same-sex performativity revealed in new study

Published by

PsyPost

Same-sex performativity, or public performances of sexuality between heterosexual women, is especially common in college settings, but why? A study published in Personal Relationships explores the motivations for engaging in this behavior. If you have ever been in a college setting, you have probably witnessed or heard about straight women kissing at parties or in bars. It is estimated that 20% to 33% of college women who identify as heterosexual have kissed another woman at a party. There are a myriad of factors that are thought to contribute to these instances, including hookup culture and t…

Read More