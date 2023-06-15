Donald Trump Jr.’s Private Emails Trashing Immigrants Exposed in Court: ‘We’re Going to Stop This W—— Issue’

Mega

Donald Trump Jr. was recently embroiled in a legal battle to keep his name out of court documents that reportedly contained offensive and racist emails, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The court case reportedly involved Gentry Beach, a former classmate of Don Jr.’s at the University of Pennsylvania, who first sued his former employer, Touradji Capital Management, nearly 15 years ago.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the alleged emails between Don Jr. and Beach recently resurfaced after Beach’s years-long case against his former employer went to a retrial this year.

Also startling was the outlet’s report that a number of the emails between Don Jr. and Beach allegedly contained offensive and racist remarks regarding the Jewish and Mexican communities.

“Tomorrow night we’re having Jews for dinner,” Beach wrote to the former first son in one alleged email. “That’s kosher, right?”

“I hear the theme song of the Jeffersons playing in the background,” Don Jr. wrote in another email after referring to Upper Manhattan, where Beach had just moved at the time, to Harlem.

Other emails from between 2005 and 2008 allegedly saw both Don Jr. and Beach complaining about immigrants coming over the border into the United States from Mexico.

“Encourage the Mexicans to come to the US and give them another excuse to not learn English,” Donald Trump’s son wrote at the time. “When I have to speak to my grandchildren in Spanish, at least I know I will have you to thank.”

“We’re going to stop this wetback issue dead in its tracks,” Beach responded before suggesting he might send his son to the border with firearms to “take care” of the “immigration problem.”

Touradji Capital Management, Beach’s former employer, reportedly used the alleged emails as part of their legal defense.

The capital management company argued that the emails showed evidence of Beach’s disloyalty to his former employer and that Beach exposed the company to reputational harm.

“Many of these investors, such as pension funds and publicly traded corporations, are rigorously focused on the integrity of the investment professionals that manage their assets,” lawyers for Beach’s former employer wrote in January.

Meanwhile, Beach’s lawyers sought to have Don Jr.’s name redacted from the court records.

Beach’s lawyers reportedly suggested that the mention of Don Jr. in the documents only served to prejudice the jury pool for the retrial and increased the risk of reputational harm to plaintiffs to create settlement leverage.

“The only legitimate purpose for peppering the record with references to the public figure’s name is to prejudice the jury pool for the retrial and to increase risk of reputational harm to Plaintiffs, perhaps to generate settlement leverage,” Beach’s lawyers wrote in a May filing.