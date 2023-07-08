Aubrey O’Day Can’t Imagine Why Her Ex Donald Trump Jr. Would Want to Wake Up Next to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s ‘Face Every Morning’

Published by

OK Magazine

Aubrey O'Day is coming in hot and heavy about her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr. — and she's not holding back when it comes to making fun of his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. During a guest appearance on the Monday, July 3, episode of Michael Cohen's “Mea Culpa” podcast, Trump Jr.'s former mistress trashed Guilfoyle, as she questioned how her former lover could possibly enjoy waking up “next to [Guilfoyle's] face every morning.” Calling him a “brilliant” man, O'Day noted something isn't “authentic” about Trump Jr.'s current persona before shading Guilfoyle's looks and lack of attractivene…

Read More