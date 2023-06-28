For Ketanji Brown Jackson, a self-assured and forceful US Supreme Court debut

Published by

Reuters

By Andrew Chung and John Kruzel WASHINGTON (Reuters) – In December, during a heated U.S. Supreme Court oral argument involving a collision between free speech protections for business owners and LGBT rights, liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who had joined the bench only about two months before, raised the most memorable question of the day. Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the top U.S. juridical body, suggested to a lawyer for Lorie Smith, a Christian web designer from Colorado seeking a right to refuse to design websites for same-sex marriages, that the case could be a slipper…

Read More