Caitlyn Jenner admits she hasn’t been a ‘perfect’ stepfather to Khloe Kardashian

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Caitlyn Jenner confessed she hasn't been a “perfect” stepfather in an honest birthday tribute to stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian. The Good American co-founder turned 39 on Tuesday (27.06.23) and Caitlyn – who was Bruce Jenner, a former Olympian decathlete, before undergoing gender-affirming surgery in 2017 – posted an emotional message to Khloe on her special day. She began: “Happy birthday @khloekardashian. “Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother.” Khloe's dad is the late attorney Robert Kardashian, who her mom Kris Jenner, 67, was …

Read More